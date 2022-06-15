IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

A look at the dark history of indigenous boarding schools in North America

09:31

Last year, the remains of more than 200 children, some as young as three, were found where an indigenous boarding school once stood in Canada. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by investigative journalist Connie Walker to discuss the injustices many families of North America’s indigenous tribes faced. Warning: This story involves physical and sexual abuse against children. June 15, 2022

