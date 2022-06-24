A look at the life of rock music journalist Ben Fong-Torres

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A new Netflix documentary explores the life of rock music journalist Ben Fong-Torres who was one of the pioneering writers to help give the industry its connection to the public. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson speaks with Ben Fong-Torres and Suzanne Joe-Kai, the director of “Like a Rolling Stone.” June 24, 2022

