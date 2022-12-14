IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

A look at the recent rise of antisemitism in the United States

04:02

The number of antisemitic assaults in the United States hit an all-time high in 2021 while hateful rhetoric in the political and celebrity spheres seems to support the enduring threat to Jewish Americans. NBC News' Jesse Kirsch explains recent instances that have reflected a new rise of antisemitism throughout the country. Dec. 14, 2022

