A look back at Capitol riot as Jan. 6 committee begins series of hearings

- Now Playing
A look back at Capitol riot as Jan. 6 committee begins series of hearings07:36
- UP NEXT
Judge orders attorney John Eastman must submit more emails, documents to Jan. 6 committee01:08
Enrique Tarrio, other Proud Boys indicted on seditious conspiracy charges02:31
NBC News poll finds fewer Americans hold Trump accountable for Jan. 6 riots01:50
Jan. 6 committee to televise hearings beginning Thursday02:24
Justice Department requests Jan. 6 committee share interview transcripts03:31
Right-wing personality ‘Baked Alaska’ backs out of Jan. 6 plea deal02:16
Giuliani cancels appearance with Jan. 6 committee02:59
Oath Keepers member claims group's founder tried to call Trump on Jan. 604:01
Donald Trump Jr. testifies before Jan. 6 committee02:41
Former NYPD officer found guilty of attacking police during Jan. 6 riot01:20
January 6 committee chairman says hearings will begin June 9th00:59
Trump rallies in Ohio despite leaked McCarthy audio tapes02:09
Uber driver turns in man who bragged about storming Capitol on Jan. 602:43
Jury convicts former police officer over role in Capitol riot01:07
Jared Kushner set to testify before Jan. 6 committee05:32
Congress recommends holding Trump aides Scavino, Navarro in contempt01:43
Final witnesses expected to testify in first Jan. 6 trial02:00
Federal prosecutors argue Texas man 'lit the match' of Jan. 6 riot01:13
Sources: White House records show gaps in Trump’s phone calls on Jan. 602:03
- Now Playing
A look back at Capitol riot as Jan. 6 committee begins series of hearings07:36
- UP NEXT
Judge orders attorney John Eastman must submit more emails, documents to Jan. 6 committee01:08
Enrique Tarrio, other Proud Boys indicted on seditious conspiracy charges02:31
NBC News poll finds fewer Americans hold Trump accountable for Jan. 6 riots01:50
Jan. 6 committee to televise hearings beginning Thursday02:24
Justice Department requests Jan. 6 committee share interview transcripts03:31
Play All