IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    A look back at Capitol riot as Jan. 6 committee begins series of hearings

    07:36
  • UP NEXT

    Judge orders attorney John Eastman must submit more emails, documents to Jan. 6 committee

    01:08

  • Enrique Tarrio, other Proud Boys indicted on seditious conspiracy charges

    02:31

  • NBC News poll finds fewer Americans hold Trump accountable for Jan. 6 riots

    01:50

  • Jan. 6 committee to televise hearings beginning Thursday

    02:24

  • Justice Department requests Jan. 6 committee share interview transcripts

    03:31

  • Right-wing personality ‘Baked Alaska’ backs out of Jan. 6 plea deal

    02:16

  • Giuliani cancels appearance with Jan. 6 committee

    02:59

  • Oath Keepers member claims group's founder tried to call Trump on Jan. 6

    04:01

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies before Jan. 6 committee 

    02:41

  • Former NYPD officer found guilty of attacking police during Jan. 6 riot

    01:20

  • January 6 committee chairman says hearings will begin June 9th

    00:59

  • Trump rallies in Ohio despite leaked McCarthy audio tapes

    02:09

  • Uber driver turns in man who bragged about storming Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:43

  • Jury convicts former police officer over role in Capitol riot

    01:07

  • Jared Kushner set to testify before Jan. 6 committee

    05:32

  • Congress recommends holding Trump aides Scavino, Navarro in contempt

    01:43

  • Final witnesses expected to testify in first Jan. 6 trial

    02:00

  • Federal prosecutors argue Texas man 'lit the match' of Jan. 6 riot

    01:13

  • Sources: White House records show gaps in Trump’s phone calls on Jan. 6

    02:03

NBC News NOW

A look back at Capitol riot as Jan. 6 committee begins series of hearings

07:36

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot will kick off its first in a series of public hearings expected to focus on former President Donald Trump and his alleged role on January 6th. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson takes a look back at how the country got to this point. June 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    A look back at Capitol riot as Jan. 6 committee begins series of hearings

    07:36
  • UP NEXT

    Judge orders attorney John Eastman must submit more emails, documents to Jan. 6 committee

    01:08

  • Enrique Tarrio, other Proud Boys indicted on seditious conspiracy charges

    02:31

  • NBC News poll finds fewer Americans hold Trump accountable for Jan. 6 riots

    01:50

  • Jan. 6 committee to televise hearings beginning Thursday

    02:24

  • Justice Department requests Jan. 6 committee share interview transcripts

    03:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All