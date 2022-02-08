A look inside the metaverse

Meta has recently launched a new safety feature in their metaverse Horizon Worlds called Personal Boundry which creates a four-foot bubble of personal space around avatars or players after reports of virtual sexual harassment surfaced. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson has an in-depth look inside the metaverse to break down what exactly the virtual reality world has to offer. Feb. 8, 2022
