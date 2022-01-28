A look into music streaming platforms as Neil Young pulls music from Spotify
05:07
Neil Young pulled all his music from Spotify in response to vaccine misinformation on its podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Ann Powers, a music critic and correspondent for NPR to discuss how streaming has transformed the music industry. Jan. 28, 2022
