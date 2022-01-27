A look into the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer
15:15
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced he will retire this summer after more than 27 years on the bench. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Jeffrey Rosen the president and CEO of the National Constitution Center and professor at the George Washington University Law School to reflect upon Breyer's years on the high court. Jan. 27, 2022
