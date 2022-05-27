IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Actor Kevin Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault in U.K.

    03:11

  Testimony concludes in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

    03:02

  Russian forces close in on two Ukrainian cities in the east

    02:01

  De-colonization debate heats up in Puerto Rico

    04:05
    A prayer for the community of Uvalde

    01:53
    Americans react to the Robb Elementary School massacre

    02:53

  World leaders consider boycotting Summit of the Americas

    03:03

  Spouse of Robb Elementary School worker brought wife flowers before hearing gunshots

    00:40

  Authorities identify 18-year-old suspect in Texas elementary school shooting

    07:10

  Expert says monkeypox likely started to spread at two raves in Europe

    02:52

  Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial enters final week

    03:37

  Migrants are falling prey to social media misinformation about U.S.-Mexico border 

    04:06

  Hospital security guard helps deliver baby in elevator on Mother's Day

    02:16

  Oklahoma lawmakers pass nation's strictest abortion bill

    02:48

  Two suspected California car burglars outfitted car with license plate flipper

    01:57

  Smuggled footage by captured Ukrainian medic shows realities of war

    03:14

  Buffalo shooting suspect pleads not guilty at arraignment

    02:12

  Florida police announce charges for biker and deputy after taser likely set man on fire 

    02:54

  Johnny Depp's past in question on day 19 of $50 million defamation trial

    03:33

  NYC health officials investigating potential monkeypox case in U.S.

    03:05

NBC News NOW

A prayer for the community of Uvalde

01:53

A prayer for Uvalde: the powerful words for this tight-knit community, now engulfed in grief. May 27, 2022

