    A timeline of Hunter Biden's legal woes ahead of arraignment for federal tax charges

A timeline of Hunter Biden's legal woes ahead of arraignment for federal tax charges

Hunter Biden is set to make an appearance in a Los Angeles courtroom where he will be arraigned on nine federal tax charges. NBC's Hallie Jackson breaks down President Biden's son's legal woes leading up to this latest development, all leading up to the 2024 election. Jan. 11, 2024

