    AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities

    Biden quizzed over Taiwan policy as he doubles down on Putin criticism

  • Biden says U.S. will defend Taiwan militarily if China invades

  • Video shows arrest of suspect in Dallas salon shooting

  • Taiwan's president expresses concern over California church shooting

  • Three wounded in Dallas salon shooting

  • Former Texas deputy constable accused of stealing from Vietnamese-owned businesses while in uniform

  • Asian Americans are still healing from the Atlanta shooting one year later

  • New Jersey becomes second state to mandate teaching Asian American history in K-12

  • NYU students demand more security after multiple students attacked near campus

  • A gap that takes a lifetime to bridge: An Asian American's effort to relearn her language

  • Man in NYC accused of attacking at least 7 Asian women in one day

  • NYC group works to keep people safe on public transit

  • Woman stabbed to death in Chinatown apartment

  • Suspect in custody after allegedly following woman into her New York City apartment, stabbing her to death

  • Eleven wounded in Albuquerque stabbing spree

  • ‘#VeryAsian’ going viral after news anchor receives anti-Asian voicemail

  • Watch: Korean American anchor responds to racist message that sparked #VeryAsian hashtag

  • Oregon high school students walk out in protest of classmate's racist TikTok video

  • Jung Ho-yeon of ‘Squid Game’ talks show’s success, getting into character, and the hardest scene to shoot

AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities

During Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, many influencers are using social media to discuss their identities. Hear from some AAPI TikTok creators about how they are balancing their Asian backgrounds and American identities.  May 27, 2022

