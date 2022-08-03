IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Abortion faces its first post-Roe vote in Kansas

    03:39
    Student athletes face uncertainty after colleges go silent post-Roe

    02:50

  • Garland announces Justice Department lawsuit challenging Idaho abortion law

    03:40

  • Kansas to be 1st state to test abortion rights since Roe overturned

    02:23

  • Kansas will be first in nation to vote on state protections of abortion rights

    06:01

  • Kansas to be the first state to put abortion on the ballot since the Supreme Court ruling

    02:15

  • Kansas proposal to be first ballot test of state abortion rights since Roe reversal

    02:30

  • Indiana considers bill to ban nearly all abortions

    02:23

  • Illinois sees a surge in abortion patients as neighboring states pass restrictions

    02:37

  • State legislators look to Mexico for direction on abortion rights efforts

    03:03

  • Vice President Harris discusses reproductive rights as Indiana debates tighter abortion laws

    04:02

  • Anti-abortion groups shift focus post-Roe

    02:41

  • Sterilization requests on the rise following Roe v. Wade ruling

    04:06

  • House Democrats arrested at abortion rights protest

    01:39

  • New restrictive abortion laws making it difficult to terminate high-risk pregnancies

    03:01

  • Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over emergency abortion rule

    02:16

  • 10-year-old girl gets abortion in neighboring state after being raped

    02:19

  • DNC launches first post-Roe TV ad highlighting GOP's plan to limit abortion access

    01:56

  • Ohio man charged in rape of 10-year-old who traveled for abortion

    00:28

  • U.S. House and Senate committees hold hearings on abortion access

    02:45

NBC News NOW

Abortion faces its first post-Roe vote in Kansas

03:39

Kansas becomes the first state to vote on abortion rights since Roe v. Wade was overturned. NBC News' Dasha Burns reports on how this decision could be a significant indicator for upcoming midterm elections this November. Aug. 3, 2022

