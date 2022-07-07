IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Abortion trigger ban goes into effect in Mississippi, forcing state's only clinic to close

02:34

Mississippi's abortion trigger ban goes into effect today, forcing the state's only abortion clinic to close its doors to patients. NBC News' Chloe Atkins explains whether there are any exceptions to the trigger ban and whether the clinic's attorneys are expected to appeal.July 7, 2022

