IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Acapulco desperate for resources as death toll climbs after Otis

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    Winter weather arrives early with snow covering parts of US

    03:28

  • Thousands evacuate as wildfire burns in Southern California

    03:03

  • Halloween weather: Trick-or-treaters prep for record cold and snow

    03:53

  • Death toll rises in Acapulco, Mexico, after direct hit by Hurricane Otis

    03:40

  • Cold front brings unseasonably cold temperatures across the country

    01:55

  • Hurricane Otis survivors in Mexico resort to looting amid the devastation

    02:39

  • Acapulco, Mexico devastated by deadly Hurricane Otis

    01:36

  • Hurricane Otis kills dozens, severely damages infrastructure in Mexico

    02:52

  • Hurricane Otis devastation seen from the 21st floor of an Acapulco hotel

    00:48

  • Hurricane Otis hits Mexico as a powerful Category 5 storm

    01:40

  • Hurricane Otis triggers mudslides blocking access into Acapulco

    01:14

  • Mexico assessing damage from Otis with communication off in Acapulco

    02:34

  • Video shows heavy damage after Hurricane Otis makes landfall in Mexico

    00:39

  • Hurricane Otis makes landfall in Mexico as Category 5 storm

    02:29

  • Hurricane Otis makes landfall near Acapulco, Mexico, as a Category 5 storm

    00:59

  • Hurricane Otis strengthens to Category Four

    00:42

  • Louisiana 'super fog' causes 150-car interstate pileup, 7 dead

    04:11

  • The cost of protecting coastal homes is rising, along with sea levels

    02:28

  • Is the Northeast going to see another weekend of rain?

    00:46

NBC News NOW

Acapulco desperate for resources as death toll climbs after Otis

02:38

Residents in Acapulco continue to struggle to find basic necessities such as food and water a week after Hurricane Otis ripped through the Mexican resort town, killing at least 45 people with dozens reported missing. NBC News' Valerie Castro shares the latest.Nov. 2, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Acapulco desperate for resources as death toll climbs after Otis

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    Winter weather arrives early with snow covering parts of US

    03:28

  • Thousands evacuate as wildfire burns in Southern California

    03:03

  • Halloween weather: Trick-or-treaters prep for record cold and snow

    03:53

  • Death toll rises in Acapulco, Mexico, after direct hit by Hurricane Otis

    03:40

  • Cold front brings unseasonably cold temperatures across the country

    01:55
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All