IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting recording of police activity

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    'Yoga for the People' leaders arrested for tax fraud

    03:55

  • Stockpile of guns found in New Jersey hospital

    02:21

  • Arkansas deputy in violent arrest video faces more accusations

    02:02

  • Bodycam footage shows weapons cache found at N.J. hospital

    02:13

  • LA County to pay $31 million over Kobe Bryant crash photos

    00:27

  • Police respond to 'swatting' call at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home

    00:22

  • New York judge grants appeal to Harvey Weinstein

    00:50

  • Baltimore police ask for help from witnesses of deadly shooting

    02:31

  • N.Y. couple deny hosting racist party mocking Juneteenth holiday

    02:19

  • Arrests made in fatal beating of NYC cab driver

    01:49

  • Man arrested in slaying of South Carolina elementary school principal

    01:18

  • Four dead in apparent Massachusetts murder-suicide

    01:19

  • Assaults caught on camera fuel bail reform debate

    05:04

  • Prosecutor declines to charge officers in fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks

    02:12

  • Two men found guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer

    01:41

  • Florida deputy resigns after holding pregnant mother at gunpoint

    01:59

  • Sister: School shooter Nikolas Cruz came from 'poisoned womb'

    02:13

  • 'Reprehensible': Arkansas governor comments on violent arrest

    02:09

  • Miami firefighter investigated over comments on police officer's death

    01:22

NBC News NOW

ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting recording of police activity

03:40

Arizona signed a law in July that makes it a crime to record law enforcement activity within eight feet with few exceptions. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports on how the law is now being challenged by the ACLU along with other media organizations who have filed a lawsuit arguing that infringes on First Amendment rights. Aug. 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting recording of police activity

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    'Yoga for the People' leaders arrested for tax fraud

    03:55

  • Stockpile of guns found in New Jersey hospital

    02:21

  • Arkansas deputy in violent arrest video faces more accusations

    02:02

  • Bodycam footage shows weapons cache found at N.J. hospital

    02:13

  • LA County to pay $31 million over Kobe Bryant crash photos

    00:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All