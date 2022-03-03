ACLU sues Texas for alleged investigations of transgender kids' families
03:00
Texas argues the medical transition procedures for transgender youth constitute child abuse. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports on how the ACLU is now suing the state of Texas saying it is allegedly investigating the families of transgender children. March 3, 2022
Primary season gets underway starting in Texas
07:15
Officer involved in raid that killed Breonna Taylor testifies in court
03:46
Now Playing
ACLU sues Texas for alleged investigations of transgender kids' families
03:00
UP NEXT
Ukrainian refugee shares her harrowing journey of escape from Kharkiv
03:13
Road rage incidents kill two fathers in Illinois and California
03:21
A closer look at Russian oligarchs as DOJ launches new task force 'KleptoCapture'