IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Activists fight wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation proposed in 2022

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

    San Francisco mayor, police officers to march in Pride Parade

    02:21

  • NBC OUT celebrates Pride Month by highlighting future LGBTQ leaders

    03:49

  • Florida church faces threats over LGBTQ teen conference

    01:34

  • Republican candidates fuel surge in campaign ads targeting transgender rights

    01:48

  • Florida high school class president 'silenced' over LGBTQ law

    01:16

  • LGBTQ controversy puts Florida high school's yearbooks on hold

    01:40

  • GOP senators are urging TV ratings board to create warning for LGBTQ content

    01:39

  • Florida teacher fired after classroom discussion on sexuality

    02:19

  • How a gay psychiatrist's 1972 speech changed the course of LGBTQ history

    08:21

  • 'I couldn't morally continue': Texas Child Protective Services worker resigns in protest of state's transgender directive

    01:52

  • 'You're going to lose!': Missouri lawmaker's passionate speech against anti-transgender bill goes viral

    01:51

  • Gay couple suing NYC over denying IVF coverage: ‘We can’t afford’ to start family without benefits

    06:24

  • Kentucky legislature overrides Gov. Beshear’s veto of transgender sports ban

    03:09

  • Florida high school student goes viral for class lesson on 1969 Stonewall uprising

    03:42

  • Judge strikes down policy banning employment of service members with HIV

    03:04

  • Texas teacher faces losing job after fighting for gay pride symbols

    02:58

  • Popular Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar targeted in arson attack

    01:25

  • Advocates fight back as legislators ramp up bans on trans student athletes

    03:14

  • Biden administration announces gender-neutral X passports will be available 

    03:11

NBC News NOW

Activists fight wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation proposed in 2022

03:28

More than 300 anti-LGBTQ bills have been filed this year across the U.S. with research showing they will disproportionately affect people of color, if passed. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin speaks with advocates about their biggest concerns about the proposed legislation. June 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Activists fight wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation proposed in 2022

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

    San Francisco mayor, police officers to march in Pride Parade

    02:21

  • NBC OUT celebrates Pride Month by highlighting future LGBTQ leaders

    03:49

  • Florida church faces threats over LGBTQ teen conference

    01:34

  • Republican candidates fuel surge in campaign ads targeting transgender rights

    01:48

  • Florida high school class president 'silenced' over LGBTQ law

    01:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All