  • Parent describes daughter experiencing second Michigan school shooting

  • Shooting at Michigan State University leaves at least five injured 

    Activists pass out fentanyl testing strips after Pennsylvania legalization 

    Dog journeys 10 miles back to Texas shelter

  • Ohio residents return home amid fears of contamination following train derailment

  • Sideshow mob attacks Sacramento family minivan

  • Bodycam shows Alex Murdaugh on the night his wife and son died

  • Boston high school teaches students ‘the science of happiness’

  • Flight from Hawaii plunged into extreme dive before recovering

  • U.S. shoots down another unidentified object

  • U-Haul driver hits 8 people in Brooklyn

  • Gen-Z and millennials opt for non-traditional engagement rings

  • Minnesota creates punny tradition of naming snowplows

  • CDC report shows teen girls experiencing more sadness and violence

  • Police officer among 8 struck by U-Haul truck in Brooklyn

  • Colorado officer dies days after falling from bridge during chase

  • Vermont officials warn of unsafe ice on Lake Champlain

  • Water safety tops concerns near Ohio derailment site

  • Collision triggers deadly Texas train derailment

  • Forbes announces its top entertainment earners of 2022

NBC News NOW

Activists pass out fentanyl testing strips after Pennsylvania legalization 

Opioid overdoses are the leading cause of death in Pennsylvania which has been made worse by the ongoing fentanyl crisis. NBC’s Dasha Burns takes a look at the controversial solution of fentanyl test strips that were recently made legal within the state. Feb. 14, 2023

Best of NBC News

