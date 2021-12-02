Activists prepare to respond to upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Abortion rights advocates in Mississippi strategize for a post-Roe world04:08
Michigan sheriff: Person at classroom door in viral video was not the gunman01:57
Activists prepare to respond to upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade01:51
Democrat Stacey Abrams officially enters 2022 Georgia governor race04:08
Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says Epstein introduced her to Trump at 14 years old02:32
How climate change could destroy a crucial U.S. water source in the next 25 years02:27
What happens to abortion rights if the Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade?04:17
Republicans push to delay spending bill as government shutdown looms03:00
Biden to announce new travel restrictions after omicron detected in U.S.03:48
First case of Covid omicron variant confirmed in U.S.03:39
Christian TV network CEO Marcus Lamb dies of Covid03:53
Off-duty officer reunites with rescued Waukesha parade victim02:35
Alleged fake rideshare driver accused of sexual assaults04:09
Alec Baldwin speaks out on 'Rust' shooting02:42
Demonstrators gather outside Supreme Court as justices hear challenge to Roe V. Wade00:58
'It's beautiful!': Crowds gather ahead of Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting01:30
Michigan school shooting suspect charged as sheriff provides new details on investigation04:58
'We are prepared': San Francisco health official responds to omicron variant found in California01:43
Broadcaster and vaccine opponent Marcus Lamb dies after contracting Covid00:15
Significance of Supreme Court ruling on Mississippi abortion case challenging Roe V. Wade03:23
Activists prepare to respond to upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade01:51
Activists on both sides of the debate are gearing up to respond to whichever decision the Supreme Court justices hand down. NBC News’ Chloe Atkins reports.Dec. 2, 2021
Abortion rights advocates in Mississippi strategize for a post-Roe world04:08
Michigan sheriff: Person at classroom door in viral video was not the gunman01:57
Activists prepare to respond to upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade01:51
Democrat Stacey Abrams officially enters 2022 Georgia governor race04:08
Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says Epstein introduced her to Trump at 14 years old02:32
How climate change could destroy a crucial U.S. water source in the next 25 years02:27