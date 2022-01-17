Activists to march in Washington, D.C., in support of voting rights
To mark Marin Luther King Day, activists along with some of King’s family are marching in Washington in hopes of convincing the Senate to pass President Biden’s voting rights legislation. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach explains what activists and organizers hope to achieve. Jan. 17, 2022
