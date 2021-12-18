IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Actor Chris Noth facing additional misconduct accusations

02:27

More accusations have been made against actor Chris Noth, with one woman accusing him of inappropriate behavior on the set of “Law and Order,” and NBC News has obtained a restraining order filed against him more than 25 years ago. NBC News’ Isa Gutierrez reports. Dec. 18, 2021

