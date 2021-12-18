Actor Chris Noth facing additional misconduct accusations
More accusations have been made against actor Chris Noth, with one woman accusing him of inappropriate behavior on the set of “Law and Order,” and NBC News has obtained a restraining order filed against him more than 25 years ago. NBC News’ Isa Gutierrez reports. Dec. 18, 2021
