NBC News NOW

Actor Ezra Miller arrested twice in less than a month

00:20

For the second time in weeks, actor Ezra Miller has been arrested for assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman. Miller was previously arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct after harassing a couple.April 20, 2022

