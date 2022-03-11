Actor Jussie Smollett gets 150-day sentence in jail
04:59
Disgraced actor Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 150 days in jail for staging a hate crime against himself. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch has more on the sentencing from Chicago including the remarks Smollett shouted while being escorted out of the courtroom. March 11, 2022
