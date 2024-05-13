IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York City
Acclaimed actor Steve Buscemi was walking in New York City last week when someone punched him in broad daylight on a Manhattan street. An investigation continues, police said, and no arrests have been made.May 13, 2024

