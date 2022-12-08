IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Additional classified documents found in Florida storage facility

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    Talisa Garcia opens up about making history as Disney’s first trans actress

    04:05

  • Brittney Griner released from Russian custody after high-profile prisoner swap

    03:44

  • Senate report highlights Covid pandemic failures

    02:55

  • Biden renews call for assault weapons ban

    03:56

  • Time names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 2022’s Person of the Year

    04:07

  • China eases Covid restrictions amid unprecedented protests

    02:49

  • German authorities arrest dozens suspected of plotting to overthrow government

    03:16

  • How Sen. Warnock’s win in Georgia runoff election impacts U.S. political landscape

    03:09

  • Filmmaker Nancy Meyers shares new details about holiday classic ‘The Holiday’

    06:52

  • North Carolina officials working to restore power after ‘targeted attack’ on power stations

    03:15

  • Second gentleman Doug Emhoff hosts roundtable combatting antisemitism

    02:44

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments in ‘independent state legislator theory’ case

    04:10

  • House Jan. 6 committee expected to make criminal referrals over Capitol riot

    03:49

  • Incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock wins Georgia’s runoff election

    04:05

  • Missing hiker rescued by couple after being stranded for weeks

    02:31

  • Voters head to the polls in Georgia’s Senate runoff election

    03:18

  • A.I. chatbot goes viral for accuracy and honesty

    03:20

  • Chinese-backed hackers stole millions in Covid relief, Secret Service says

    02:57

  • Moscow blames Ukraine for deadly explosions at air bases in Russia

    04:25

NBC News NOW

Additional classified documents found in Florida storage facility

03:35

As the House January 6 committee prepares to make potential criminal referrals over the Capitol riot, more documents marked classified have been found by attorneys for former President Trump. NBC News’ Garrett Haake has the details. Dec. 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Additional classified documents found in Florida storage facility

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    Talisa Garcia opens up about making history as Disney’s first trans actress

    04:05

  • Brittney Griner released from Russian custody after high-profile prisoner swap

    03:44

  • Senate report highlights Covid pandemic failures

    02:55

  • Biden renews call for assault weapons ban

    03:56

  • Time names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 2022’s Person of the Year

    04:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All