Addressing the mental health, trauma that Black women face in America
04:50
In a new series for Shape Magazine, contributing editor for the magazine’s digital spotlight, Chrissy King, highlights the mental health and trauma Black women face, writing that “it’s time to take a look at the heavy load that Black women are carrying and how they’re coping (or struggling to)." King joins News NOW to discuss the daily pressures Black women face and how beauty standards can impact mental health. Nov. 18, 2021