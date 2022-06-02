Admiral Linda Fagan becomes first woman to lead U.S. armed forces branch

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
President Biden announced Admiral Linda Fagan as the new commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard making her the first woman to lead a branch of the U.S. military. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson explains how this historic decision is inspirational for female service members nationwide. June 2, 2022

