Admiral Lisa Franchetti speaks about being the first woman to serve as chief of naval operations

- Now Playing
Admiral Lisa Franchetti speaks about being the first woman to serve as chief of naval operations06:29
- UP NEXT
Marine veteran donates kidney to his billiards rival04:33
U.S. military anchors pier in Gaza for humanitarian aid01:44
Marine reunites with good Samaritan who saved his life04:55
Meet the 2024 Armed Forces Military Spouse of the Year05:54
Veterans and service members push for more access to fertility care05:54
US soldier detained in Russia, accused of criminal misconduct01:39
American soldier detained in Russia, U.S. officials say00:41
Biden presents Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the Army Black Knights01:32
Vietnam vets reflect on service, reuniting to star in ‘Aviators’ ad05:58
'You're incredible': Biden thanks U.S. fighter squadrons that helped defend Israel00:54
President Biden urges restraint after Iran’s attack on Israel03:19
Escalating concerns about wider war in the Middle East03:14
Could Iran’s attack on Israel lead to wider war in Middle East?02:11
Austin: 'We don't have any evidence' of Israel committing genocide in Gaza01:36
Lou Conter, last survivor from USS Arizona, dies at 10202:12
Iran promises to retaliate for Israeli attack on consulate in Syria02:46
U.S. military sea drones warn of potential threats02:00
U.S., Japan conduct joint military exercises amid high tensions with China01:49
Watch: Airman surprises his wife at her Air Force graduation00:39
- Now Playing
Admiral Lisa Franchetti speaks about being the first woman to serve as chief of naval operations06:29
- UP NEXT
Marine veteran donates kidney to his billiards rival04:33
U.S. military anchors pier in Gaza for humanitarian aid01:44
Marine reunites with good Samaritan who saved his life04:55
Meet the 2024 Armed Forces Military Spouse of the Year05:54
Veterans and service members push for more access to fertility care05:54
Play All