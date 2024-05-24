IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Admiral Lisa Franchetti speaks about being the first woman to serve as chief of naval operations
May 24, 202406:29
U.S. Navy Admiral Lisa Franchetti is the first woman to serve as the chief of naval operations and the first woman on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. NBC News’ Joe Fryer spoke with Franchetti about her historic path to leadership and the challenges that face the U.S. military.May 24, 2024

