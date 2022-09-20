IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Couple takes children with declining vision on year-long worldwide trip

  • President Biden’s approval numbers on the rise, NBC News poll shows

  • Court hearing set for case involving documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

    What’s next for Adnan Syed after his murder conviction was overturned?

    Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis after two decades

  • Investigating claims that oximeters give inaccurate readings to patients with darker skin

  • Jury to decide how much Alex Jones should pay families of Sandy Hook victims for second time  

  • August's CPI rose 0.1%, an unexpected slight increase

  • DOJ issued 40 subpoenas last week to Trump allies over efforts to overturn 2020 election

  • King Charles III greets crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace

  • International leaders pay tribute to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

  • Queen Elizabeth’s former bodyguard shares story of her quick wit, sense of humor

  • Tributes pour in following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

  • How HBCUs are changing the landscape of college athletics

  • Queen Elizabeth under “medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace says

  • Texas judge rules employers not required to cover HIV prevention pills

  • Steve Bannon expected to turn himself in over New York state charges

  • Five Texas DPS officers investigated for inaction during Uvalde school shooting

  • Students eligible for Covid booster vaccines as new school year begins

  • California braces for rolling blackouts amid record breaking heat

What’s next for Adnan Syed after his murder conviction was overturned?

A Baltimore judge has overturned the conviction of Adnan Syed in the 1999 murder of his girlfriend and has ordered his release from prison after spending more than 20 years behind bars. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains what lead to vacating Syed’s conviction and whether prosecutors could ask for a new trial.  Sept. 20, 2022

