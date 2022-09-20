Couple takes children with declining vision on year-long worldwide trip03:17
President Biden’s approval numbers on the rise, NBC News poll shows03:35
Court hearing set for case involving documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate04:25
- Now Playing
What’s next for Adnan Syed after his murder conviction was overturned?05:06
- UP NEXT
Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis after two decades03:19
Investigating claims that oximeters give inaccurate readings to patients with darker skin04:28
Jury to decide how much Alex Jones should pay families of Sandy Hook victims for second time04:00
August's CPI rose 0.1%, an unexpected slight increase07:04
DOJ issued 40 subpoenas last week to Trump allies over efforts to overturn 2020 election03:39
King Charles III greets crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace02:48
International leaders pay tribute to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II02:16
Queen Elizabeth’s former bodyguard shares story of her quick wit, sense of humor02:46
Tributes pour in following the death of Queen Elizabeth II05:38
How HBCUs are changing the landscape of college athletics04:53
Queen Elizabeth under “medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace says02:33
Texas judge rules employers not required to cover HIV prevention pills03:31
Steve Bannon expected to turn himself in over New York state charges04:14
Five Texas DPS officers investigated for inaction during Uvalde school shooting04:40
Students eligible for Covid booster vaccines as new school year begins03:45
California braces for rolling blackouts amid record breaking heat04:09
Couple takes children with declining vision on year-long worldwide trip03:17
President Biden’s approval numbers on the rise, NBC News poll shows03:35
Court hearing set for case involving documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate04:25
- Now Playing
What’s next for Adnan Syed after his murder conviction was overturned?05:06
- UP NEXT
Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis after two decades03:19
Investigating claims that oximeters give inaccurate readings to patients with darker skin04:28
Play All