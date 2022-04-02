Advocates fight back as legislators ramp up bans on trans student athletes
Nationwide, lawmakers are pushing transgender sports bans as dozens of states are enacting legislation limiting trans students’ participation in school athletics. These measures would block them from competing on teams that align with their gender identity with some claiming trans athletes, especially trans girls, have an unfair advantage. April 2, 2022
