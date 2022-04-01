Advocates push for easier access to opioid agonists treatments
05:33
President Biden is asking Congress to allocate almost 43 billion dollars to National Drug Control Program agencies, stating that would significantly fund "evidence-based prevention and harm services." The need for these services is growing but, one treatment called opioid agonists is proven especially hard to get. April 1, 2022
