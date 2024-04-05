IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Aerospace company developing moon rover for NASA
April 5, 2024
    Aerospace company developing moon rover for NASA

NBC News NOW

Aerospace company developing moon rover for NASA

05:46

Venturi Astrolab is among one of the three companies chosen by NASA to develop a lunar vehicle for the Artemis campaign's mission to the moon. Kelly Randell, Venturi Astrolab engineer, talks to NBC News' Gadi Schwartz about their rover Flex. April 5, 2024

