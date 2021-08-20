Afghan interpreter who helped U.S. describes fear and chaos at Kabul airport
Hundreds of Afghans, including interpreters who worked alongside U.S. forces during the war, are stranded at Kabul’s airport as they wait for a flight out of the country days after the Taliban captured the city. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley spoke to one Afghan interpreter who describes the fear and chaos at the airport as he and his family desperately wait for a flight out of the country. Aug. 20, 2021