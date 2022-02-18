Afghan refugee turned international soccer star shares her inspiring story
03:03
At 11 years old, Nadia Nadim escaped the Taliban and fled to Denmark where she learned to play soccer, eventually becoming an international star player. NBC News’ Tom Llamas has more on her incredible journey including how she recently completed her medical degree. Feb. 18, 2022
