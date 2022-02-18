IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Afghan refugee turned international soccer star shares her inspiring story

03:03

At 11 years old, Nadia Nadim escaped the Taliban and fled to Denmark where she learned to play soccer, eventually becoming an international star player. NBC News’ Tom Llamas has more on her incredible journey including how she recently completed her medical degree. Feb. 18, 2022

