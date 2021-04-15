IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

After the Riot: Reflections on Jan. 6 from those inside the Capitol

In the 100 days since the January 6 attack on the Capitol, NBC News’ Frank Thorp conducted interviews and snapped breathtaking portraits of those in the building - from powerful lawmakers like Nancy Pelosi and Mitt Romney, to congressional staffers, to Capitol police officers and food service workers. We see how those who experienced the insurrection are processing the trauma, and how they hope it serves as a lesson for the country.April 15, 2021

