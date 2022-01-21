Age restriction of U.S. semi truck drivers lowered to 18
A new rule will allow 18-year-olds to drive 18 wheelers across state lines. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah explains how this move could be a potential solution to our labor and supply chain issues. Jan. 21, 2022
