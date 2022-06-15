IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    AI coming to life? Google engineer claims chatbot is sentient

    04:32
A Google engineer is claiming that LaMDA, a chatbot generator, has the ability to think for itself, but the company has rejected the claim. The Washington Post's Nitasha Tiku explains how the chatbot works and why the engineer thinks Google should be asking for its consent to experiment on it.June 15, 2022

    AI coming to life? Google engineer claims chatbot is sentient

    04:32
