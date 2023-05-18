IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    AI error leads college instructor to wrongly accuse students of cheating

AI error leads college instructor to wrongly accuse students of cheating

A professor at Texas A&M University-Commerce accused students of cheating in their final paper by using ChatGPT, but it turns out he was incorrect. NBC News’ Jacob Ward reports.May 18, 2023

    AI error leads college instructor to wrongly accuse students of cheating

