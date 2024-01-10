AI food scanners that track nutritional values debut at CES

- Now Playing
AI food scanners that track nutritional values debut at CES01:45
- UP NEXT
Space shuttle Endeavour gets new out-of-this-world display04:02
A.I. bartender makes drinks based on customer's mood02:39
Consumer Electronics Show giving glimpse into the future of technology01:40
Still holding on to your old tech? You’re not alone03:21
Cutting-edge performance therapy goes mainstream: Does it work?05:36
Visa using AI to protect credit card users from hackers02:27
Meet the students using radio waves to contact the ISS05:57
Student found safe after being victim of suspected cyber kidnapping scam, police say01:57
NASA straps dreams of 2024 moon mission to SpaceX rockets02:47
Brain implant uses AI to give speech-disabled patients a voice04:31
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles due to airbag sensor issue00:24
Rite Aid to face five-year facial recognition technology ban02:41
Apple pulling Watch ‘Series 9’ and ‘Ultra 2’ over patent infringement dispute01:43
Holiday gift guide: Last-minute stocking stuffers for all!05:08
Why Apple is halting sales of some Apple Watches03:04
Police using drones to patrol malls during holiday shopping season02:21
Shop these last-minute gifts that will arrive before Christmas!04:22
Tesla recalls nearly all of its cars in US over autopilot safety issues00:27
Tesla issues massive recall involving autopilot feature01:51
- Now Playing
AI food scanners that track nutritional values debut at CES01:45
- UP NEXT
Space shuttle Endeavour gets new out-of-this-world display04:02
A.I. bartender makes drinks based on customer's mood02:39
Consumer Electronics Show giving glimpse into the future of technology01:40
Still holding on to your old tech? You’re not alone03:21
Cutting-edge performance therapy goes mainstream: Does it work?05:36
Play All