AI food scanners that track nutritional values debut at CES

A new food scanner uses AI and 3D technology to track and determine the nutritional value of a particular meal. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports on how the new AI tech that could help people with diabetes or show parents which nutrients their children need to grow.Jan. 10, 2024

