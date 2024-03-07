IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
AI industry aims to revive nuclear power to fuel itself 
March 7, 202403:50
AI industry aims to revive nuclear power to fuel itself 

03:50

A Silicon Valley-backed company wants to build a 15 megawatt reactor based off an experiment done by the Idaho National Lab decades ago that could power the future of AI. NBC News' Jacob Ward explains how the reactor will work and who could benefit from the project. March 7, 2024

