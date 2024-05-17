IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
AI marketplace connects robot agents to pay humans to complete jobs
May 17, 202405:32
Payman is a marketplace that was created for AI robots to pay humans who can get do a job they can't. NBC News' Gadi Shwartz talks to Nita A. Farahany about the marketplace and the future of jobs in the age of AI. May 17, 2024

