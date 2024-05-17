IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
AI marketplace connects robot agents to pay humans to complete jobs
May 17, 202405:32
  • Now Playing

    AI marketplace connects robot agents to pay humans to complete jobs

    05:32
  • UP NEXT

    Cancer patient uses AI to help family remember him

    02:27

  • Woman uses artificial intelligence to speak after brain surgery damaged voice

    02:58

  • How lawmakers are preventing AI-generated nude photos from exploiting teens

    05:06

  • Biden Administration to raise tariffs on Chinese EVs

    02:40

  • Bruised Apple: Tech giant apologizes over new iPad ad

    02:38

  • TikTok files lawsuit calling potential US ban ‘unconstitutional’

    02:06

  • TikTok files lawsuit against U.S. government calling potential ban unconstitutional

    01:31

  • Apple announces first major iPad overhaul in two years

    01:44

  • California proposes bill to outlaw self-checkout lanes in stores

    03:30

  • China's leading electric vehicle maker selling cars for $10,000

    02:50

  • Technology may offer way to prevent wrong-way traffic deaths

    02:59

  • Elon Musk meets with China to secure deal Tesla deal for self-driving cars

    03:18

  • Is there harmful radiation coming from wireless headphones?

    04:30

  • TikTok CEO plans to fight against a bill that could ban the app

    01:53

  • Australia's spy chief says technology 'is not above the law'

    00:41

  • Robots cook your burger and fries at this new California fast food restaurant

    02:29

  • TikTok testing new photo app to compete with Instagram

    06:40

  • Designing a new home with the help of A.I.

    02:07

  • Uber rolls out safety measures geared toward women passengers

    04:37

NBC News NOW

AI marketplace connects robot agents to pay humans to complete jobs

05:32

Payman is a marketplace that was created for AI robots to pay humans who can get do a job they can't. NBC News' Gadi Schwartz talks to Nita A. Farahany about the marketplace and the future of jobs in the age of AI. May 17, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    AI marketplace connects robot agents to pay humans to complete jobs

    05:32
  • UP NEXT

    Cancer patient uses AI to help family remember him

    02:27

  • Woman uses artificial intelligence to speak after brain surgery damaged voice

    02:58

  • How lawmakers are preventing AI-generated nude photos from exploiting teens

    05:06

  • Biden Administration to raise tariffs on Chinese EVs

    02:40

  • Bruised Apple: Tech giant apologizes over new iPad ad

    02:38
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All