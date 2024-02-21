IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
AI-powered robots could help improve quality of life for dementia patients
Feb. 21, 202403:54
  • Now Playing

    AI-powered robots could help improve quality of life for dementia patients

    03:54
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows man crossing the street wearing Apple Vision Pro

    00:33

  • The company OpenAI debuts text-to-video feature

    01:42

  • Lawsuit claims apps like Tinder, Hinge are designed to addict users

    02:48

  • TikTok users express mixed feelings over new Shop feature

    03:12

  • OpenAI unveils text-to-video tool Sora

    02:54

  • Have a good hair day every day with these products

    04:32

  • Why singles are experiencing dating app fatigue

    03:25

  • Why some major phone companies are hanging up on the landline

    02:48

  • Microsoft shows off new AI-powered chatbot in Super Bowl ad

    01:44

  • Apple’s Vision Pro goes on sale: Get a sneak peek!

    04:49

  • 'Very disappointed': Victim's mom calls for action after social media hearing

    04:42

  • FBI director: US cannot ‘sleep’ on Chinese cyberattack danger

    00:28

  • Mark Zuckerberg apologizes to parents at Capitol Hill hearing

    05:39

  • 'That's ridiculous': Zuckerberg pushes back on Meta sex trafficking accusation

    01:59

  • Watch: Zuckerberg apologizes to parents at Senate child safety hearing

    04:36

  • Sen. Cruz grills Zuckerberg over Instagram's child sex abuse 'warning' screens

    04:26

  • Efforts to regulate social media ramp up amid concerns of child safety

    04:09

  • Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package

    00:32

  • Social media CEOs face questions on Capitol Hill over child safety

    03:46

NBC News NOW

AI-powered robots could help improve quality of life for dementia patients

03:54

QT is an AI-powered robot developed by scientists from Indiana State University to help people with autism and is now being used to potentially improve the quality of life for dementia patients. NBC's Gadi Schwartz talks with Dr. Akshay Syal about how it works.Feb. 21, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    AI-powered robots could help improve quality of life for dementia patients

    03:54
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows man crossing the street wearing Apple Vision Pro

    00:33

  • The company OpenAI debuts text-to-video feature

    01:42

  • Lawsuit claims apps like Tinder, Hinge are designed to addict users

    02:48

  • TikTok users express mixed feelings over new Shop feature

    03:12

  • OpenAI unveils text-to-video tool Sora

    02:54
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All