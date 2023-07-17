IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Iowa judge temporarily blocks 6-week abortion ban

  • Eli Lilly Alzheimer’s drug could slow disease, but comes with side effects

    03:15

  • Search continues for missing infant boy and sister amid Pennsylvania flash floods

    02:54
  • Now Playing

    Sailor and dog rescued after missing in Pacific Ocean for 2 months

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Actors hit picket lines for first full week of strike

    02:52

  • 14-year-old hired to animate Lego scenes in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

    02:50

  • Elton John testifies for the defense in Kevin Spacey sexual assault trial

    02:37

  • Texas boy looking for friends goes viral on TikTok

    03:08

  • Trump, DeSantis and Suarez compete for Hispanic vote in Florida

    02:42

  • Gilgo Beach suspect identified as 59-year-old Rex Heuermann

    03:35

  • Secret Service ends investigation into cocaine found at White House

    01:55

  • Biden touts U.S. commitment to NATO during visit to Finland

    02:21

  • FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill

    02:45

  • Why Gen Z has such a problem with the period in texting

    04:47

  • Plane crash survivor and nurse reflect on unbreakable bond

    02:11

  • Orthopedic surgeon fatally shot by patient in Tennessee

    02:14

  • Orlando police release bodycam footage of deadly shooting

    02:41

  • Biden delivers speech at NATO summit after meeting with Zelenskyy

    02:41

  • Bank of America ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers after illegal activity

    02:08

  • Father of woman recalls moment she was swept away in New York flash flood

    01:58

  • Senators question PGA Tour executives on proposed LIV Golf deal

    02:36

NBC News NOW

Sailor and dog rescued after missing in Pacific Ocean for 2 months

02:02

A sailor and his dog were recused by a Mexican tuna trawler after being stranded for at least two months in the South Pacific Ocean. A storm damaged the Australian sailor's catamaran and destroyed his electronics on board. July 17, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Eli Lilly Alzheimer’s drug could slow disease, but comes with side effects

    03:15

  • Search continues for missing infant boy and sister amid Pennsylvania flash floods

    02:54
  • Now Playing

    Sailor and dog rescued after missing in Pacific Ocean for 2 months

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Actors hit picket lines for first full week of strike

    02:52

  • 14-year-old hired to animate Lego scenes in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

    02:50

  • Elton John testifies for the defense in Kevin Spacey sexual assault trial

    02:37
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All