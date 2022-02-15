Airline passenger arrested after allegedly trying to open exit door
02:58
In the latest of a string of in-flight incidents, an American Airlines flight from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles was diverted to Kansas City after a passenger allegedly tried to open an exit door. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson explains how the crew was able to subdue the passenger.Feb. 15, 2022
Now Playing
Airline passenger arrested after allegedly trying to open exit door
02:58
UP NEXT
$57 billion bipartisan bill would boost U.S. Postal Service
02:32
Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation case against The New York Times
00:25
Accounting firm cuts ties with Trump Organization, retracts financial statements
03:51
Biden administration works to create ‘backbone of national charging network’ for electric vehicles
02:35
How President Zelenskyy’s comments about Russia attack date got lost in translation