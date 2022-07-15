Airlines struggle to keep up with lost luggage amid chaotic summer travel

- Now Playing
Airlines struggle to keep up with lost luggage amid chaotic summer travel04:01
- UP NEXT
Travel industry experiencing chaos in Europe, U.S. amid summer surge01:37
Travel + Leisure reveals ‘world’s best’ awards for vacation04:18
Cruise lines slash prices by the boatload during summer season03:51
Spirit Airlines plane catches fire after landing at Atlanta airport00:26
Here’s the real reason Michelle Collins moved to Europe05:33
How to visit the locations that inspired the latest hit TV shows05:13
Airline pilots picket over fatigue, overtime, as cancellations surge02:27
Flight delays and cancellations upend July 4 holiday travel08:09
How airlines are working to fix the summer travel strain04:41
Fourth of July celebrations plagued with travel troubles, stormy weather02:23
Americans brace for severe delays on Fourth of July holiday weekend02:23
Minneapolis airport installs mock airline cabin to help fliers with disabilities08:09
86-year-old flight attendant honored for 65-year career01:50
How inflation, near record high gas prices could impact your July Fourth03:51
TSA head addresses staffing issues ahead of busy July 4th travel02:40
Record 42 million Americans traveling by car over July 4th holiday02:34
Enjoy your summer with these tips for the perfect staycation04:03
Travelers face flight cancellations and delays ahead of July 4 weekend06:36
Flying to your July 4 destination? Here’s what you should know04:38
- Now Playing
Airlines struggle to keep up with lost luggage amid chaotic summer travel04:01
- UP NEXT
Travel industry experiencing chaos in Europe, U.S. amid summer surge01:37
Travel + Leisure reveals ‘world’s best’ awards for vacation04:18
Cruise lines slash prices by the boatload during summer season03:51
Spirit Airlines plane catches fire after landing at Atlanta airport00:26
Here’s the real reason Michelle Collins moved to Europe05:33
Play All