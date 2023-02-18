IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Airports use A.I. to help find lost items

02:17

Roughly 100,000 items are lost at TSA checkpoints every single month at airports across the U.S. NBC’s Jake Ward explains how one Germany-based company is using artificial intelligence to help the process of locating lost items more efficiently. Feb. 18, 2023

Best of NBC News

