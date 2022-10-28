IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Aisha Bowe could be first Black woman to make commercial space flight

    09:27
  • UP NEXT

    NASA announces team members for its UFO study

    00:27

  • Pilot shares videos of strange UFO sightings in skies over the US

    02:55

  • Breaking down NASA's successful DART mission

    05:59

  • NASA mission to change asteroid path deemed smashing success

    02:50

  • Japanese rocket instructed to self-destruct minutes after liftoff

    00:50

  • NASA’s ‘DART’ mission succeeds in changing asteroid’s orbit

    01:30

  • Fall foliage is so bright this year that it’s visible from space

    01:39

  • Get a first look at the updated National Air and Space Museum

    03:26

  • SpaceX flight set to arrive at International Space Station

    00:26

  • SpaceX launches four-member crew to International Space Station

    02:11

  • Watch: NASA, SpaceX launch international crew to ISS

    03:33

  • Nagin Cox reflects on her journey to the top NASA’s jet propulsion lab

    07:23

  • SpaceX to launch American, Russian to International Space Station

    02:37

  • NASA to launch first female led SpaceX mission to International Space Station

    06:54

  • NASA successfully deflects asteroid in defense test

    02:44

  • NASA's DART spacecraft hits asteroid in historic planetary defense test 

    07:20

  • NASA prepares to hit asteroid in test mission

    15:06

  • NASA’s DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid

    01:38

  • Watch: NASA’s DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid

    01:36

NBC News NOW

Aisha Bowe could be first Black woman to make commercial space flight

09:27

Last July the spaceflight company Blue Origin made its first commercial flight and since then five more crews of space tourists have taken the flight. NBC News’s Joshua Johnson speaks with former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe who recently announced her plans to possibly become the first Black woman aboard a commercial spaceflight. Oct. 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Aisha Bowe could be first Black woman to make commercial space flight

    09:27
  • UP NEXT

    NASA announces team members for its UFO study

    00:27

  • Pilot shares videos of strange UFO sightings in skies over the US

    02:55

  • Breaking down NASA's successful DART mission

    05:59

  • NASA mission to change asteroid path deemed smashing success

    02:50

  • Japanese rocket instructed to self-destruct minutes after liftoff

    00:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All