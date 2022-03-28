Alabama Amazon warehouse could become first to unionize for company
Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama could become the first to successfully organize a union at the company. CNBC's Kate Rogers reports on what is driving the unionizing efforts across the country.March 28, 2022
