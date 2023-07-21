IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Alabama GOP defies Supreme Court order to draw second Black congressional district

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Federal judge sets Trump classified documents trial date for May 2024

    01:26

  • How habit replacement could help with nail-biting, skin picking

    01:51

  • How to protect your pets during extreme heat

    02:33

  • Fashion brands embrace adaptive clothing to empower people with disabilities

    04:34

  • 16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant

    02:42

  • IRS whistleblowers testify on Hunter Biden probe

    02:49

  • Former Northwestern QB alleges school leaders turned blind eye to hazing

    02:28

  • Trump target letter in election probe cites three federal statutes

    03:37

  • Could a Jan. 6 indictment affect Trump's 2024 election chances?

    02:16

  • Zinhle Essamuah joins NBC News Daily as newest co-anchor

    03:01

  • Eli Lilly Alzheimer’s drug could slow disease, but comes with side effects

    03:15

  • Search continues for missing infant boy and sister amid Pennsylvania flash floods

    02:54

  • Actors hit picket lines for first full week of strike

    02:52

  • 14-year-old hired to animate Lego scenes in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

    02:50

  • Elton John testifies for the defense in Kevin Spacey sexual assault trial

    02:37

  • Texas boy looking for friends goes viral on TikTok

    03:08

  • Trump, DeSantis and Suarez compete for Hispanic vote in Florida

    02:42

  • Gilgo Beach suspect identified as 59-year-old Rex Heuermann

    03:35

  • Secret Service ends investigation into cocaine found at White House

    01:55

NBC News NOW

Alabama GOP defies Supreme Court order to draw second Black congressional district

01:56

Republican lawmakers in Alabama have refused to draw a second majority-Black congressional district despite a Supreme Court ruling. NBC News' Jane Timm reports.July 21, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Alabama GOP defies Supreme Court order to draw second Black congressional district

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Federal judge sets Trump classified documents trial date for May 2024

    01:26

  • How habit replacement could help with nail-biting, skin picking

    01:51

  • How to protect your pets during extreme heat

    02:33

  • Fashion brands embrace adaptive clothing to empower people with disabilities

    04:34

  • 16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant

    02:42
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All