Alabama passes redistricting map that defies Supreme Court ruling

Alabama's Republican controlled legislature has approved a new congressional map that ignores a ruling by the Supreme Court. The map was approved with one majority Black seat, defying a ruling that requires two congressional districts where Black voters make up the majority. July 21, 2023

